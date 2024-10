Actor Siddique appeared for questioning on Monday (October 7, 2024) at the office of Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been investigating the veteran actor on suspicion of raping an aspiring artiste in a hotel room in the city in 2016.

The Supreme Court had earlier temporarily stayed Mr. Siddique’s arrest.

Actor Biju Pappan and Mr. Siddique’s son, Shaheen Siddique, accompanied the actor.