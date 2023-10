October 31, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Serial and film actor Renjusha Menon was found dead in her house at Sreekaryam on Monday.

According to the police, 34-year-old Menon, allegedly died by suicide. She is survived by her husband, Manoj, and parents.

While the circumstances behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect financial difficulties could have led her to take the extreme step.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

