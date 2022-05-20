Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s passport cancelled

Police to issue red corner notice against him

The police will issue a red corner notice against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu if he fails to appear before May 24 in connection with the case registered against him on charges of raping an upcoming actor and then revealing her identity.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cancelled his passport after he failed to turn up by May 19. The Regional Passport Officer made this recommendation as the reply submitted by the actor was not satisfactory, said C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), here on Saturday.

Mr. Babu, who had been absconding since the first case against him was registered on April 22, was suspected to be in Dubai. However, the police have received reports that he has now left Dubai for another country. “Though we have information about his whereabouts, the location could not be revealed as it would affect the investigation,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

The police said the travel visas issued to Mr. Babu will turn invalid as the MEA has cancelled his passport. The District Police Chief (Kochi City) said the Embassy concerned has been requested to initiate extradition proceedings through the MEA.

On whether the accused has fled to a country which does not have an extradition treaty with India, Mr. Nagaraju said it was not relevant at this point of time as the police would wait till May 24 before initiating further proceedings.