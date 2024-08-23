Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies 

Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny passed away early Friday morning due to a heart attack. He was 37. The news of his sudden death was shared on social media by his friend and film producer, Sanjay Padiyur.

Nirmal Benny gained recognition for his role as a priest in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film Amen and also played a central character in Dooram.

Hailing from Cherpu in Thrissur district, he started his career as a comedian, gaining popularity through YouTube videos and stage programmes. He made his film debut in 2012 with Navagatharkku Swagatham and appeared in a total of five movies.