GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies 

Published - August 23, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny passed away early Friday morning due to a heart attack. He was 37. The news of his sudden death was shared on social media by his friend and film producer, Sanjay Padiyur.

Nirmal Benny gained recognition for his role as a priest in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film Amen and also played a central character in Dooram.

Hailing from Cherpu in Thrissur district, he started his career as a comedian, gaining popularity through YouTube videos and stage programmes. He made his film debut in 2012 with Navagatharkku Swagatham and appeared in a total of five movies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.