Malayalam actor K.T.S. Padannayil passes away at 88

22 July 2021 10:17 IST

Malayalam actor K.T.S. Padannayil, popular for his comedy roles in various films, died here on Thursday morning.

He was 88. The actor was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kadavantra for age-related ailments.

Padannayil entered Mollywood through filmmaker Rajasenan's Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava and acted in movies such as Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam, Adyathe Kanmani, Swapnalokathe Balabhaskar, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Rakshadhikari Baiju to name a few. His toothless smile became his trademark as he slipped with ease into several comic roles.

Before his foray into tinsel town, Padannayil was active in the professional drama scene in the State. The actor in him could not wait for long as he played the central character in the play Vivahadhallal directed by him at the age of 21. He had acted in several plays by professional drama troupes that include Changanssery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika and Attingal Aiswarya.

Despite his long association with theatre and cinema, Padannayil did not leave his ‘murukkan kada’ in Kannankulangara in Thrippunithura. He used to recall that the shop would provide him with a regular earning as there was little guarantee for a steady income from the film industry.

CM condoles Padannayil's death

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of Padannayil.

Padannayil had portrayed characters that reflected the realities of life on screen, said Mr. Vijayan in his condolence message.