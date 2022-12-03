Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away

December 03, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Actor K.S. Premkumar, popularly known by his stage name Kochu Preman, passed away here on Saturday afternoon. He was 68.

He breathed his last at a private hospital. The actor had reportedly been facing lung-related issues.

Though known more for the predominantly comedy roles he played in over 200 movies over two decades, Kochu Preman initially proved his mettle in theatre. Born at Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor penned his first play when he was still in school. Some of his initial plays became popular on the stage and through radio.

One of the first milestones in his acting career was a role he played in a stage adaptation of Jagathy N.K. Achary’s play. This led to him becoming more active in the theatre arena in the capital, working as an actor in productions with various popular troupes, including Kalidasa Kalakendram and Sanghachethana. Although he had a brush with filmdom in the late 1970s, his real stint as a film actor started with Rajasenan’s Dilliwala Rajakumaran in 1997. His performances were often noted for his trademark style of dialogue delivery.

Kochu Preman went on to act in several popular films of that period, including Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam, Mattupetty Machan, Irattakkuttikalude Achan, Pattabhishekam, Guru, Thenkasippattanam, Kalyanaraman and Thilakkam. He continued to remain active for the next two decades, with performances in recent years in films such as Trivandrum Lodge, Ordinary, Ozhimuri, Action Hero Biju, Carbon and The Priest.

He has been a presence in television too, acting in several popular serials across various Malayalam channels. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several actors and filmmakers condoled the actor’s death.