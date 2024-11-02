ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Joju George lands in controversy after phone call to online reviewer

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A research scholar who posted a review of the film ‘Pani’ also posted the conversation online accusing Joju George of threatening him, triggering criticism against the actor

The Hindu Bureau

Joju George | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malayalam actor and filmmaker Joju George’s purported phone call to a person who posted a review of his directorial debut ‘Pani’ has landed him in a controversy. Adarsh H.S, a research scholar who posted the review, also posted the conversation online accusing the actor of threatening him, triggering widespread criticism against Mr. George.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original post questioned the alleged objectification of women and portrayal of rape in Pani. “When rape is picturised in a movie, it should be in such a way as to evoke empathy in the viewer to the victim. But in Pani, this has been done in a manner similar to the B-grade movies of the past. It objectifies the women characters,” he had written.

‘Pani’ movie review: Joju George’s gory drama works despite its typical revenge plot

Mr. George, in his call to the reviewer, is heard questioning his intentions and challenging him to meet him directly. The reviewer says Mr. George “stands to lose the respect” he has earned by such direct calls to reviewers.

On Friday (November 1, 2024) night, Mr. George appeared in a live video on his social media page claiming that he decided to call up the reviewer only because he revealed major plot points and posted comments in several places asking people not to watch the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My films have got several negative reviews, but I have not called up anyone till now because I believe in freedom of expression. But in this case, I felt that he was purposefully doing this to target the film. I will move ahead legally with all the screenshots,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / cinema

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US