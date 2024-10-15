GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malayalam actor Jayasurya questioned in sexual misconduct case

Speaking to reporters, Jayasurya terms the accusation ‘fabricated’ and says the complainant had falsely framed him in the case

Published - October 15, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jayasurya (file)

Actor Jayasurya (file) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL Arrangement

The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) recorded actor Jayasurya’s statement in connection with a sexual misconduct accusation raised against him by a woman artiste who worked with him at a film production set in 2008. 

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Jayasurya termed the accusation “fabricated”. He said the complainant had falsely framed him in the case. 

Kerala High Court closes anticipatory bail pleas of actor Jayasurya

The police were investigating Mr. Jayasurya on suspicion of having outraged the modesty of the woman artiste while filming inside the government Secretariat. 

 The Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed Mr. Jayasurya’s bail plea, observing that the alleged offences merited bail. 

Published - October 15, 2024 12:25 pm IST

