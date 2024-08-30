Actor Jayasurya faces new sexual abuse case as Kerala Police files fresh FIR

Kerala Police has registered yet another case of sexual abuse against actor Jayasurya, in a further fallout of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Karamana police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Friday (August 30, 2024) based on a statement filed by an actor who worked alongside Mr. Jayasurya on a film set in Thodupuzha in Ernakulam district in 2013.

The Thiruvananthapuram native emailed her complaint to the State Police chief, who forwarded the petition to the Karamana police.

The. police discreetly recorded her statement and filed an FIR, which they will transfer to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual trespasses on women, including rape, in the Malayalam film industry.

The preliminary charges against Mr. Jayasurya include outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and use of words, gestures and acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

On Thursday, the Cantonment police booked Mr. Jayasurya for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a co-actor during the shooting of a film in the government secretariat in 2008.

Mukesh case

Meanwhile, M. Mukesh, a beleaguered actor and Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from Kollam left his residence in the capital for Kochi to meet his lawyers.

A court in Ernakulam on Thursday prevented the police from arresting Mr. Mukesh for five days. His lawyer told reporters in Kochi that the police had yet to serve Mr. Mukesh any notice to appear for questioning. The actor has also petitioned the police, stating that he was the victim of a protracted and well-entrenched blackmail bid.

