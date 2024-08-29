ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Jayasurya booked on sexual harassment charges in Hema Committee report fallout

Updated - August 29, 2024 11:00 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Actor Jayasurya has been accused of misbehaving with his co-worker on sets of a in 2008. The complainant alleged that he groped her near a washroom

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Jayasurya (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In yet another fallout of the Hema committee report that laid bare horrid tales of sexual exploitation and several other dubious activities in the Malayalam film industry, prominent actor Jayasurya has been booked for allegedly sexual harassing a female artiste in the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram during a film shoot several years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cantonment police registered a case invoking non-bailable provisions, including Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Stories

The actor has been accused of misbehaving with his co-worker on the sets of the film De Ingottu Nokkiye in 2008. The complainant had alleged that he groped her near a washroom.

The case was registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement that was recorded by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe such complaints at her residence on Wednesday. She complained against seven people in the film industry, including actors M. Mukesh, MLA, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US