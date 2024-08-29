GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malayalam actor Jayasurya booked on sexual harassment charges in Hema Committee report fallout

Actor Jayasurya has been accused of misbehaving with his co-worker on sets of a in 2008. The complainant alleged that he groped her near a washroom

Updated - August 29, 2024 11:00 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jayasurya (file)

Actor Jayasurya (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In yet another fallout of the Hema committee report that laid bare horrid tales of sexual exploitation and several other dubious activities in the Malayalam film industry, prominent actor Jayasurya has been booked for allegedly sexual harassing a female artiste in the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram during a film shoot several years ago.

The Cantonment police registered a case invoking non-bailable provisions, including Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The actor has been accused of misbehaving with his co-worker on the sets of the film De Ingottu Nokkiye in 2008. The complainant had alleged that he groped her near a washroom.

The case was registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement that was recorded by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe such complaints at her residence on Wednesday. She complained against seven people in the film industry, including actors M. Mukesh, MLA, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju.

