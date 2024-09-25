Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released

Actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) Edavela Babu has become the second prominent figure from the Malayalam film industry to be arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in a sexual assault case in the wake of the Hema Committee report.

His record was arrested on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) after three hours of interrogation at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi by the SIT led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhal. However, Mr. Babu was later released after the requisite formalities as he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a court in Kochi. He was later taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination.

The same procedure was followed by the SIT when it recorded the arrest of actor-legislator M. Mukesh after a three-hour interrogation on Tuesday.

Both the actors were booked for charges including rape by a woman actor.

According to the petitioner, the incident took place at Mr. Babu’s residence at Kaloor where she had gone for filling a form for AMMA membership.

Mr. Babu had earlier been granted anticipatory bail in the case.