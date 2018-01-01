Malayalam actor Dileep to move court

With the Malayalam actress abduction case trial set to commence, one of the accused, actor Dileep, is set to move the court against the police for failing to provide crucial documents for his counsel’s perusal.

Dileep’s counsel has been asking for a copy of the visuals of the actress being harassed while she was taken around in a vehicle in Kochi for around two hours before she was dumped near the home of a popular director.

When the demand was first raised, a lower court had allowed for the actor and his counsel to take a look at it in the presence of the court. However, now he wished to have a copy of it, which the police was not willing to give.

His counsel had also asked for certain other documents pertaining to the case, which was not handed over and this would also be pointed out in the petition.

According to the police, these were all vital evidences in the case and the privacy of the victim was also to be taken into consideration, hence they were unwilling to part with it.

The abduction incident took place in February 2017 while the actress was on her way to Kochi from her house. The gang of criminals was led by Pulsar Suni, who was named the prime accused.

The trial court in December accepted the chargesheet that names a total of 12 persons, including Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier, who is a key witness.

The 650-page chargesheet included secret depositions. Among the list of witnesses, around 50 were from the film industry.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 and after 85 days in jail, he got conditional bail.