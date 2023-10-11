Malayalam actor complains of harassment aboard flight

October 11, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KOCHI

A Malayalam actor has lodged a complaint with the Nedumbassery police accusing a co-passenger of harassing her in an inebriated condition aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on October 10.

The actor shared the incident through an Instagram post. “A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight,” she said.

The actor accused the airline of not doing enough and said that the airhostess just relocated her to another seat just before take-off from Mumbai. After the flight landed at the Kochi airport, she reported the incident with the airport and airline authorities who redirected her to the police aid post at the airport. Sharing her complaint, she urged the police to investigate the matter. “Let’s raise awareness about the importance of passenger safety and encourage authorities to take appropriate action,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, police sources said that they have merely received a complaint over e-mail from the actor. Before taking any action, we have to record her statement and when contacted, she said she would think about it, said police sources.

The actor could not be reached over phone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT