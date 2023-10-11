HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayalam actor complains of harassment aboard flight

She lodges complaint with Nedumbassery police accusing a co-passenger of harassing her in inebriated condition aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on October 10

October 11, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Malayalam actor has lodged a complaint with the Nedumbassery police accusing a co-passenger of harassing her in an inebriated condition aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on October 10.

The actor shared the incident through an Instagram post. “A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight,” she said.

The actor accused the airline of not doing enough and said that the airhostess just relocated her to another seat just before take-off from Mumbai. After the flight landed at the Kochi airport, she reported the incident with the airport and airline authorities who redirected her to the police aid post at the airport. Sharing her complaint, she urged the police to investigate the matter. “Let’s raise awareness about the importance of passenger safety and encourage authorities to take appropriate action,” she wrote.

However, police sources said that they have merely received a complaint over e-mail from the actor. Before taking any action, we have to record her statement and when contacted, she said she would think about it, said police sources.

The actor could not be reached over phone.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.