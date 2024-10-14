Malayalam actor Bala arrested

Actor Bala has been arrested by the Kochi city police in the early morning hours of Monday (October 14, 2024) on a petition filed by his former wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was nabbed from his apartment in the city by the Kadavanthra police. It is also learnt that his manager Rajesh has also been picked up along with him on a First Information Report registered on October 12. Another person identified as Ananthakrishnan, has also been arraigned as the third accused.

According to the petitioner, Bala has been humiliating her through social media posts, which have also caused emotional trauma to their daughter and were in violation of the divorce agreement. Recently, the two had traded accusations over social media.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 78 (stalking), 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone). Besides, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act Section 75 (cruelty to child, which is non-bailable, has also been invoked.

