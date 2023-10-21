ADVERTISEMENT

Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam launched

October 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Transgender Justice Board member Shyama S. Prabha inaugurated the event

The Hindu Bureau

Transgender Justice Board member Shyama S. Prabha presenting award to P. Parvathi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam, an initiative of the Malayalam department of Sree Narayana (S.N.) College, Cherthala, was launched recently.

It was inaugurated by Transgender Justice Board member Shyama S. Prabha.

On the occasion, the education excellence award instituted by the O.S. Sanjeev Smaraka Samskarika Samithi, in memory of Malayalam department lecturer O.S. Sanjeev of S.N. College, was presented to P. Parvathi, a former student of the college. The award carried a purse of ₹2,500, a citation and a plaque.

S.N. College Principal T.P. Bindu presided.

