Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam launched

October 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam, an initiative of the Malayalam department of Sree Narayana (S.N.) College, Cherthala, was launched recently.

It was inaugurated by Transgender Justice Board member Shyama S. Prabha.

On the occasion, the education excellence award instituted by the O.S. Sanjeev Smaraka Samskarika Samithi, in memory of Malayalam department lecturer O.S. Sanjeev of S.N. College, was presented to P. Parvathi, a former student of the college. The award carried a purse of ₹2,500, a citation and a plaque.

ADVERTISEMENT

S.N. College Principal T.P. Bindu presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.