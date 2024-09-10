GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malaria mosquitoes found near monkey death site at Aralam, no Plasmodium detected

Published - September 10, 2024 08:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing malaria investigation in the vicinity of the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary has revealed the presence of malaria-carrying mosquitoes at the site where four monkeys were found dead due to monkey malaria. Despite this, the Plasmodium microbe, which causes malaria, was not detected in the area.

The district vector borne disease control team, led by Shini K.K., conducted thorough inspections following the death of monkeys. The team’s efforts uncovered malaria mosquitoes at the site but found no evidence of the Plasmodium parasite in their samples. The investigation is on.

Testing results from local residents and wildlife sanctuary employees have been reassuring. Two individuals who reported fever at the Keerpally Social Health Centre and Aralam Family Health Centre as well as 11 sanctuary employees tested negative for malaria. Additionally, all participants in a recent malaria testing camp held at Valayamchal anganwadi in Block 9 of Aralam Farm near the Aralam Forest Station also tested negative.

The inspection team comprising biologist C.P. Ramesan, assistant entomologist Satish Kumar, and insect collector U. Pradoshan continues to monitor the situation to ensure public health safety.

