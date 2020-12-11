Malaria caused by new variant of Plasmodium species

Thiruvananthapuram
An imported case of malaria, caused by a hitherto unfamiliar variant of the Plasmodium species (the malarial parasite), in the State, Plasmodium ovale, has been reported from the Kannur district hospital, said a press release issued by the Health Department here on Thursday.
Malaria caused by Plasmodium ovale is endemic in Western Africa. It rarely causes severe illness or death. The Plasmodium variant was spotted during the laboratory investigations of a soldier who had recently returned to the State from Sudan and who had approached the Kannur district hospital after he fell ill.
Malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax and the more dangerous Plasmodium falciparum are commonly reported in the State. Malaria is acquired by a person after a bite from an infected mosquito. The mosquito transmits plasmodia from its saliva into the host while ingesting a blood meal. The plasmodia then enter the red blood cells and feed on the haemoglobin.
The patient was treated promptly and a local outbreak of malaria caused by Plasmodium ovale could be avoided, the press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath