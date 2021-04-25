Malappuram witnesses biggest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases

Taking no chances: A church official pasting closure notice on the gate of St. Joseph’s Pilgrim Church in Malappuram on Sunday following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Malappuram

25 April 2021 23:00 IST

3,123 test positive for SARS-CoV-2

Malappuram district witnessed its biggest spike ever in

COVID-19 cases when 3,123 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. While 2,951 of them contracted the disease through direct contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be traced in 83 cases.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that among those tested positive were two persons who came from abroad and 87 who came from other States. She said 651 people had succumbed to COVID-19 in the district so far.

As many as 754 people recovered from the disease in Malappuram on Sunday, taking the total number of people who survived COVID-19 in the district to 127,997 since March 2000.

While 21,957 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district, nearly 39,000 people are in quarantine, said Dr. Sakeena.

Among those currently under treatment, 432 are in COVID-19 hospitals, 233 in first-line treatment centres, 188 in second-line treatment centres and the remaining majority at their homes.

The district administration has requested people to cooperate with the restrictions and guidelines being imposed in view of the spread of the virus.

Dr. Sakeena said that people should avoid getting in touch with infected persons, and should contact the nearest health centre or health workers or the control room though phone if they develop any symptoms of the disease. “Under no circumstance should they directly go to a hospital,” she said.

The district control room can be contacted at 0483- 2737858, 2737857 or 2733251.