Malappuram, Vengara leading in arts fest

The students of Malappuram and Vengara sub-districts put up a great show on the third day of the district school arts festival held at Melattur on Thursday.

In higher secondary general category, Malappuram sub-district took the lead by scoring 152 points. Vengara and Edappal were in the second position with 143 points, and Ponnani in the third with 136 points.

In the upper primary category, Melattur took the lead by scoring 53 points when Malappuram was in the second position with 52 points and Nilambur in the third position with 50 points.

In high school general category, Mankada took the lead by scoring 115 points while Perinthalmanna and Kuttippuram were in the second position with 104 points. Vengara was in the third position with 103 points.

The following were some of the first prize winners in different groups: HS Kathakali (group): Atheetha P. and team from PKMM HSS, Edarikode; HS Mridangam: Niranjan Manazhi from THSS, Angadipuram; HS Mimicry (boys): Mohammed Shahad K. from AMMHS, Pulikkal; HS Chakyarkoothu: Devadath from AHSS, Paral.; HS Poorakkali: Naveen V. and team from NSSEMHSS, Tirur; HSS Mapilapattu: Ashkar E.S. from DUHSS, Panakkad; HSS Mimicry: Niranjana M.J. from FMHSS, Tirur; HSS Chakyarkoothu: Agnay from GHSS, Edappal; HSS Kathakali: Abha Ravi from AVHSS, Ponnani; and HSS Mimicry: Mohammed Adil from Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery.