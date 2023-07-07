Malappuram turns fever hotspot in State

July 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Malappuram district has become a fever hotspot in the State manifestly because of the population density. With nearly half a crore population, the district naturally tops in monsoon diseases, particularly fevers of different nature and intensity.

A dozen-odd people have lost their lives in recent weeks in the district following complications from dengue, H1N1, and leptospirosis. Health authorities could contain the outbreaks reported from the fringe areas of the Western Ghats, especially Karuvarakundu, Melattur, Kalikavu, and Edappatta. Although dengue is considered an urban disease, the outbreaks reported from the rural villages of Western Ghats have surprised the health authorities.

The lack of people’s exposure to different environments in the last two years is suspected to be one of the reasons for the current outbreak of dengue and H1N1. Besides, the presence of Type-3 and Type-4 dengue virus is giving worries to the Health department. When dengue was last reported in 2017, it was only Type-1 and Type-2 viruses. “Type-3 virus is found more dominant now; and it makes the situation more sensitive and complicated,” said Shubin C., Deputy District Medical Officer.

The Type-4 dengue virus found in Tamil Nadu is also reported in some areas of Malappuram. “But the outbreak areas are under control,” said Dr. Shubin, adding that there was nothing to fear or panic. He advised caution against H1N1 in vulnerable groups such as children and elderly people with co-morbidity. H1N1, if not treated early, can affect the respiratory system as well as the brain. A couple of deaths reported in recent weeks were due to encephalitis following H1N1.

The health authorities have advised the use of masks among children, particularly in schools, to prevent H1N1. Flu shots are also advised as a precaution against the deadly fever. District Medical Officer R. Renuka asked the schools in Malappuram to report any suspected case.

Self-medication

Dr. Renuka issued a warning against self-medication, especially in the wake of the fever deaths reported in Malappuram. Consistent efforts are on to create awareness among the people about the mortality potentials of H1N1 and leptospirosis, and the morbidity issues caused by dengue. “Observing weekly dry day with a clear eye on source reduction for mosquitoes is the most preferred means to prevent the spread of dengue,” said Dr. Shubin.

Covering the body and use of mosquito repellent is also advised for dengue prevention. Complications from leptospirosis are also causing worries to the health authorities. Dr. Renuka and Dr. Shubin exhorted the people, especially children, to stay away from rainwater on the roads. “Playing in the rainwater ponded in fields and roads is risky,” they said.

In less than a week after getting infected, leptospirosis is found to be causing complications. “It is worrying. Leptospirosis is a real challenge now. Within one week after infection, a person can lose their life,” said Dr. Shubin.

