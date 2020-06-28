Malappuram sees surge in COVID cases

Malappuram

28 June 2020 00:01 IST

47 test positive; five found to be affected during test conducted as part of sentinel surveillance

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Malappuram as 47 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that all but nine patients had reached the district from other places. Four of them reportedly contracted the virus through their local contacts, while five were tested positive during examination conducted as part of sentinel surveillance. Twenty-one of the cases were returnees from other countries, while 16 were returnees from other States. One person who tested positive on Saturday had arrived from Kannur.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said three persons from other districts who were under treatment in Malappuram were tested positive for the virus. He urged those who had interacted with the people who tested positive on Saturday to go in quarantine and to alert health officials. “They should not approach a hospital directly if they develop any health issues. Instead, they should contact the control cell at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253 and follow instructions,” he said.

The total number of infected persons currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, rose to 246. Twenty-nine persons left the hospital on Saturday after they were cured. As many as 26,987 people are currently in quarantine in the district, said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena.

Competition

The district administration and the Health Department is jointly organising a competition called ‘Quarantine diaries’. Cash prizes and certificates will be given for the best diary on quarantine. Selected entries will be published on the Facebook pages of the District Medical Office and the Health Department. The entry should be of minimum 1,000 words, and should be sent before July 20.

In Palakkad

Twenty-five persons were tested positive in Palakkad district on Saturday. Among them are a seven-year-old boy and an 81-year-old woman. All of them had returned either from abroad or from other States.

Nine of the cases were returnees from Kuwait, three from the UAE, two from Qatar, one from Saudi Arabia, eight from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra.

As many as 260 infected persons are under treatment in Palakkad district.

In Thrissur

The district recorded 22 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Of the new cases, 14 people arrived from other countries, while seven came from other States. One person got the disease through local transmission. The wife of a COVID-19 patient, who was working at the Jew Street in Mattanchery, has tested positive.

The positive cases also include two persons who were brought for work on power lines at Chalakudy and a six-year-old boy who returned from Bahrain on June 1.

A total of 35 migrant workers were brought by L&T for work on TransGrid power lines from West Bengal on June 15. They were brought in a special bus and have been in quarantine since they reached the district. Seventeen of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and the rest are in quarantine.

Six persons recovered from the disease on Saturday. Currently, 142 people are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in hospitals. A total of 17,857 people are under observation. Ten were admitted to hospitals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday, while 12 who were under observation were discharged.

As the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing steadily, the district COVID control cell is being flooded with calls. The cell received 362 phone calls on Saturday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen on Saturday reviewed COVID-19 preventive measures being undertaken in the district through video conferencing. The minister asked officials to strengthen vigil in containment zones, which include Thrissur Corporation areas.

In Ernakulam

Fourteen persons were tested positive in Ernakulam on Saturday. They included eight persons who had come in various flights from Kuwait since June 12. Two others came from Secunderabad and New Delhion June 16 and June 24 respectively.

An official communication said three family members of the 14-year-old child at Parakadavu, who was confirmed positive on Friday, were tested positive on Saturday. They had figured in the contact list of the Nayarambalam resident, who was tested positive on June 21. A 20-year-old resident of Chelakkara in Thrissur, working as a driver in a private firm in Ernakulam, was also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district health wing has recommended that the status of containment zone for Ward 12 of Vengola grama panchayat could be lifted as the swab results of the persons suspected to be infected have tested negative. Ward 8 of Parakadavu panchayat, where four positive cases have been confirmed, has been declared as containment zone.

The area within 100-metre radius of Powerlite Electricals on Muslim Road, Market Junction under Division 67 has been recommended for declaration of containment zone after one employee of the firm tested positive on Saturday.

In Kasaragod

Eleven people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Saturday. Nine of the affected persons arrived from abroad, while two came from Maharashtra, said District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas. Seven people came from Kuwait on various days, including a 43-year-old from Manjeswaram, a 23-year-old from Pallikara, a 23-year-old and a 27-year-old from Kanhangad municipality, a 46-year-old from Ajanur panchayat, a 43-year-old from Meencha panchayat and a 34-year-old from Panathady panchayat. A 25-year-old resident of Kanhangad who came from Abu Dhabi and a 36-year-old resident of Vorkady panchayat who returned from Oman also tested positive. The Maharashtra returnees include a 34-year-old from Kodumbeloor panchayat and a 41-year-old from Mangalpadi panchayat.

Five persons who had been undergoing COVID-19 treatment were discharged on Saturday.

As many as 5,884 people are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

Eleven positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the neighbouring district of Kannur too.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said two of the affected persons had arrived from abroad, while eight came from other States. One person contracted the disease through contact with a COVID-19 patient. Thirteen people who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals were discharged on Saturday, said the Collector.

Among the patients are a 31-year-old resident of Ulikkal who arrived from Kuwait and a 44-year-old man from Ramanthali who came from Muscat on June 23.

Those who arrived from other States include a 30-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both residents of Kollachery, a 31-year-old CISF personnel from Mangaluru, a 55-year-old Defence Service Corps personnel from Delhi, a 27-year-old woman from Kuthuparamba, a 46-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old from Kannur. A 26-year-old man from Eranjoli contracted the disease from a COVID-19 patient.

The district currently has 19,928 people under observation.

In Kozhikode

Seven persons who returned from abroad and one returnee from Maharashtra were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases here to 86.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, they are from Azhiyoor, Ayanchery, Kakkoor, Thiruvangoor, Chorod, Panangad and Changaroth. As many as 48 patients are at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House and 34 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Meanwhile, 979 people were added to the list of those under observation, taking the total number to 17,363. Among them, 9,512 are expatriates.

In Wayanad

Five people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday. According to Health Department sources, all the COVID-19 patients are those who returned from abroad recently. Of the 91 cases reported in the district so far, 48 have recovered. As many as 3,553 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kochi, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad bureaus)