Malappuram sees over 200 cases for second day

Malappuram district recorded more than 200 COVID-19 cases consecutively for the second day on Tuesday. While the district had 255 cases on Monday, it registered 242 positive cases on Tuesday.

COVID-19 claimed one more life in the district when an 82-year-old man from Perinthalmanna died at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Tuesday.

As many as 199 of the new cases, including four health workers, were infected through local contacts. The source of infection in 32 cases could not be traced.

The district will be under a total lockdown on Sunday. Both District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan and District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem went into quarantine after their interactions with people following a flight crash at Karipur on Friday night. Mr. Kareem’s gunman was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In Palakkad

Palakkad district registered 141 cases on Tuesday. While 71 of them got the virus through local transmission, 11 cases came from other States and 15 from abroad. The source of infection in 37 cases could not be traced.

In Kasaragod

As many as 147 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Of these, 145 are local transmission cases. A total of 4,844 persons are under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

In the wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the District Collector has declared nine divisions of the Wadakkanchery Municipality as critical containment zones. These divisions were containment zones earlier.

Divisions 12 (Inchalodi); 15 (Wadakkanchery block area); 16 (Akamala); 18 (Mankara); 31 (Minalur centre); 33 (Amabalapuram ); 38 (Mundathikkode); 39 (Kottapparambu) and 40 (Kodassery) will be critical zones from Tuesday midnight. Many contact cases from Pattambi, Mankara and Minalur clusters were reported in Wadakkanchery.

Traffic, except in the case of medical emergency, death, and weddings with prior permission, will not be allowed in these zones.

Shops and business establishments will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with just three workers. Courts will be closed temporarily. Banks, insurance and private financial institutions also will not function.

Meanwhile, 32 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thrissur on Tuesday. Of them, 28 were infected through contact.

In Wayanad

As many as 18 COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

All of them were infected through local transmission.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared Pattanikoop Kavala and its surrounding one-km area in wards 17 and 18 of the Mullankolly grama panchayat as micro containment zone.

In Kannur

Thirty more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur. Among them, 21 persons contracted the disease through local transmission.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kannur bureaus)