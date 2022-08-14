Malappuram school students reassert India’s diversity through installation

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
August 14, 2022 21:11 IST

Children of TRK AUP School, Vengad, making an installation of India as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of TRK AUP School at Vengad near Valanchery in Malappuram district made a unique installation as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, driving home the message of India’s diversity.

With pebbles, stones and flowers brought from their homes, the students installed the map of India on the school ground. They also used steel plates to create 28 States, as the students formed the country’s borders.

The pebbles and stones they brought were of varying types, shapes and sizes. “That’s exactly what we wanted them to. Through their own installation, they not only learned, but also sent home the message of our country’s diversity,” said Headmaster Subhash P.K.

The students also used water for the installation. “Everything we used for this installation was symbolic,” said Mr. Subhash.

According to educationalist Devadas V.M., the installation was a clever way of introducing the concept of everyone’s participation in nation building. “Everyone of us has a role in building our nation. Each stone and flower used for this installation is representative. If one goes missing, nothing may happen; but if a group of them are missing, then the vacuum will be felt,” said Mr. Devadas.

The installation was done under the banner of the school’s social science club. School manager T.K. Susheela, PTA president Madhusudhanan, Zacharia, senior assistant Binu, and staff secretary Praseed attended a function in which the installation was unveiled on Saturday.

