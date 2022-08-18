Malappuram school holds I-Day fete
Mohammed Basheer expresses concern over changes taking place in the country
Darul Quran Residential School at Alathiyur near Tirur conducted a programme titled ‘Jai Ho’ as part of the 75 th Independence Day celebrations.
Inaugurating the programme, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, expressed concern over the changes taking place in the country. He alleged that the India formed on secular concepts under Mahatma Gandhi was changing in the name of religion and caste. “Let our country be not divided on the basis of caste and religion,” he said.
School director C.P. Mohammed Noorul Ameen and principal Shimna Mohammed were among those who spoke.
