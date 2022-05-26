Malappuram school achieves a milestone

Staff Reporter May 26, 2022 22:44 IST

Kamb and M is the first school in State to introduce HSG training

Teachers of Kamb and M School of Life International at Ayilakkad being given basic training in Hindustan Scouts and Guides. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All students of Kamb and M School of Life International at Ayilakkad near Edappal will be part of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides (HSG) from this academic year. Kamb and M will become the first school in the State to introduce HSG training for the entire campus. All 68 teachers of the school were given training ahead of introducing 1,100 children to HSG. M. Abdul Nazar, State chief commissioner and chairman of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association, Kerala, said Kamb and M School of Life International would pass a historic milestone by introducing all its children to HSG. “It is going to be a milestone in the history of HSG movement in Kerala,” said Mr. Nazar and HSG State secretary M. Jouhar. Kishore Singh Chouhan, HSG national organising commissioner, is leading the ongoing training programme for teachers. The training began on Wednesday.



