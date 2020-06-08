Malappuram reports 27 new cases

Malappuram

08 June 2020 00:00 IST

26 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur

Twenty-seven more people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Malappuram on Sunday. There are 148 COVID-19 patients currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Twenty-four of the patients who tested positive on Sunday had returned from abroad. One person had returned from Chennai, and two others contracted the disease from primary contacts.

In Palakkad

Six persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad on Sunday. While two of them had come back from Mumbai, one had returned from Dubai. Two acquired the virus through primary contact. There are 159 patients currently under treatment in the district.

In Thrissur

Twenty-six persons from Thrissur were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district reached 103. So far, 137 cases have been reported from Thrissur.

Eight members of a family from Irinjalakuda, who arrived from Mumbai on May 27, tested positive on Sunday. The family members include two women aged 62 and 39, three men aged 30, 37, and 38, a girl of six years of age, and two boys aged two.

Seven persons who arrived from Abu Dhabi on June 1 have tested positive. They are a six-year-old boy from Mathilakam, a 59-year-old man from Padiyur, a 62-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from Vadakkekkad, a 23-year-old man from Vallachira, a 59-year-old man from Edavilangu, and a 29-year-old man from Ayyanthole.

Three patients — a 60-year-old man from Puranattukara, a 38-year-old man from Padiyur and a 37-year-old man from Alagappa Nagar — arrived from Dubai on May 28. A 45-year-old man from Thanneerkode who arrived from Kuwait on May 30 and a 45-year-old man from Poomagalam who came from Italy on May 30 also tested positive.

Among the other positive cases are a 40-year-old man who returned from Mumbai on May 27, a 28-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl who returned from Chennai on May 23, the wife and daughter of a COVID-19 patient from Peringottukara, and the father of a COVID-19 patient from Thrikkur. There are no hotspots in the district.

In Kozhikode

Six persons who returned from abroad were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode, while a native of Thrissur undergoing treatment at a private hospital was cured of the infection on Sunday.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the first patient is a 26-year-old from Unnikulam who had returned from Saudi Arabia on June 2. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during screening.

The second patient, a 24-year-old man from Azhiyoor, had returned from Kuwait on June 2 and was under observation at a COVID-19 care centre. The third patient is a 55-year-old man from Omassery who came back from Riyadh on May 31 and was at a COVID-19 care centre.

The fourth patient, a 22-year-old man from Cheruvannur, Perambra, and the fifth patient, a 28-year-old man from Velam, had returned from Dubai on May 28, and was at a COVID-19 care centre. The sixth patient is a 43-year-old man from Changaroth who came back from Kuwait on May 29 and was at a COVID-19 care centre. The number of active COVID-19 cases from Kozhikode is 57 at present. As many as 8,116 people are under observation, of whom 3,724 are expatriates.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode bureaus)