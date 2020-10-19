Malappuram reports 1,367 local transmission cases

White Guard Volunteers of the Muslim Youth League disinfecting the Vengaloorkavu Bhadrakali Temple at Karathur near Tirunavaya in Malappuram district.

Malappuram

19 October 2020 01:01 IST

Active cases cross 10,000; 8 health workers among infected

As many as 1,399 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Sunday. While 1,367 of them were found to have been infected through local contacts, only three cases were there without an identifiable source of infection.

District officials said that the decrease in the number of cases without an identifiable source of infection was a matter of solace.

There were eight health workers among those tested positive for the virus on Sunday. While 17 cases came from other States, four came from abroad.

The number of infected persons currently under treatment crossed the 10,000-mark in Malappuram. According to officials, 10,205 infected persons were being treated at different places across the district. There were 805 recoveries in Malappuram on Sunday. More than 49,000 people were quarantined across the district.

In Kannur

Kannur district recorded 462 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of these, 432 are local transmission cases. Thirteen health workers were among the infected.

Of the total active cases in the district, 4,750 are being treated at home and the remaining 682 are being treated at various hospitals and FLTCs.

The district has so far reported 19,915 COVID-19 cases.

In Kasaragod

A total of 251 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Sunday. As many as 243 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The district also reported 228 recoveries. The total number of people under observation in the district is 4,869, which include 3,967 in homes and 902 under institutional observation.

(With inputs from Kannur and Kasaragod bureaus)