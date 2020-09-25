Malappuram registers its biggest spike in infections

Collector blames it on laxity of people in maintaining pandemic guidelines

Malappuram district saw the biggest spike ever in COVID-19 cases since the virus began showing up in March when 763 people tested positive on Thursday. “It’s alarming,” said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena.

As many as 707 of them were found to have been infected through local contact. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said laxity among people in maintaining the pandemic guidelines had led to the spurt in cases. He warned of stringent action against those violating norms.

Among those who tested positive on Thursday were nine health workers. The source of infection could not be traced in 34 cases. While five came from other States, eight came from abroad.

However, there were 513 recoveries in the district. The number of active cases currently under treatment rose to 3,712. As many as 30,356 people are in quarantine.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district registered 474 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of patients in the district went up to 10,191. At present, 3,428 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. According to an official release, 469 people contracted the infection through local contact. The source of infection in nine persons is not known. In all, 9,556 people are under observation.

In Kannur

In Kannur, a total of 406 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Of the total cases reported, 351 contracted the infection through local contact, while six came from abroad, and 29 arrived from other States. Twenty of the infected persons are health workers. This brings the total number of cases in the district to 9,036. Of them, 426 recovered on Thursday.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 300 people tested positive for SARS-COV-2. Of them, 283 contracted the virus through local contact, while eight are from other States and nine from abroad.

In Palakkad

As many as 353 people tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in Palakkad on Thursday. While 206 of them were found to have been infected through local contact, nine came from other States and three from abroad.

The source of infection could not be traced in 135 cases. District officials said 114 persons had recovered on Thursday. The number of active cases in Palakkad stands at 2,571.

In Wayanad

After a brief lull, the number of cases shot up again in Wayanad district when 106 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said 98 of them contracted the infection through local contact and eight persons came from other States. There were four health workers and a woman police officer among the new cases. Dr. Renuka said 105 persons had recovered on Thursday.