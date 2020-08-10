Malappuram registers biggest single-day spike in cases

MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

10 August 2020 23:55 IST

255 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district; Palakkad registers 147 cases

Malappuram witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, with the district registering 255 cases on Monday. The number of patients under treatment in the district now stands at 1,390.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who himself went into quarantine on the advice of the Health authorities, said 223 of the new cases, including three health workers and an Air India employee, were through local contact.

The source of infection in 37 cases could not be traced. While 25 cases came from abroad, seven came from other States. There were 53 recoveries in the district on Monday.

As many as 19 deaths have been recorded in the district so far, and the latest case was the death of a 63-year-old man from Chembrakkattoor on Monday. Manjeri Government Medical College principal M.P. Sasi said the man died of pneumonia and cardiac arrest.

In Palakkad

Palakkad district too witnessed a spurt in cases on Monday. The confirmation of 147 fresh cases took the total number of patients currently under treatment in the district to 635.

Among those who tested positive on Monday were a man each from Thrissur and Malappuram. There were 102 recoveries in Palakkad on Monday, said District Collector D. Balamurali.

While 70 of the new cases were through local transmission, 14 had come from other States and 27 from abroad. The source of infection in 29 persons could not be traced. The new cases included six health workers too.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 146 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. Of them, 122 contracted the disease through contact, while 17 are from abroad and seven from other States.

As many as 4,701 persons are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

Sixty-three persons tested positive for the virus in Kannur on Monday. While 41 contracted the disease through contact, three arrived from abroad and 15 from other States. Three police officers and a DSC personnel were also infected.

In Thrissur

As many as 40 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday. Of them, 30 got infected through contact. The source of infection in three cases is not known. One health worker too was infected on Monday. There are 514 active cases in the district.

In Wayanad

Thirty-three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Monday. Of them, 31 contracted the disease through local transmission. However, there were 41 recoveries in the district.