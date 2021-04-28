Malappuram registers 3,684 cases in new surge

On alert: Police checking vehicles entering Malappuram town on Wednesday following the COVID-19 spread in the district.

MALAPPURAM

28 April 2021 23:23 IST

32,000 in quarantine in district; test positivity rate rises to 31.8%

The district recorded the biggest surge ever in COVID-19 infection on Wednesday when 3,684 people tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said that COVID-19 management was becoming tougher day by day as the number of cases had shot up beyond

3,000 a day.

Advertising

Advertising

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that the test positivity rate in Malappuram clocked 31.8% on Wednesday. However, 3,549 of those testing positive had contracted the disease through direct contact with infected persons.

There were 116 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

Among those tested positive on Wednesday were two health workers and 17 persons who came from other States. Dr. Sakeena said that 666 people had succumbed to COVID-19 in the district since March 2000. However, she said 1,30,227 people had survived the disease during that period.

On Wednesday, 721 people recovered from the disease. Nearly 32,000 people were quarantined across the district.

Dr. Sakeena warned the people not to lower their guard against COVID-19, especially as the surge continued in the State. She asked them to ensure physical distancing and hand-washing and sanitising at frequent intervals.

She said people should not venture out of their homes except for emergencies.