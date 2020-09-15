Malappuram records biggest single-day spike in fresh cases

Malappuram

15 September 2020 00:12 IST

440 out of 482 new patients contract disease through local transmission

Malappuram district witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday when 482 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As many as 440 of them contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection could not be traced in 17 cases. Five of the new cases were health workers. While 14 cases came from abroad, six came from other States.

Officials said that 261 infected persons recovered in Malappuram on Monday. They said more than 10,000 infected people had recovered in the district since March.

The number of active cases shot up to 3,032. However, the number of people in quarantine fell to 31,936.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 175 people tested positive for the virus on Monday. While 120 of them contracted the disease through local contacts, 11 came from other States and nine from abroad.

The source of infection could not be identified in 35 cases. District officials said that there were 94 recoveries on Monday. The number of infected persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 1,445.

In Kannur

Kannur district reported 232 more COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of these, 185 people were infected through contact. While three came from abroad, 14 returned from other States. Thirty are health workers. The district also reported 135 recoveries.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district reported 20 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of these, 15 are local transmission cases and five came from other States.

As many as 76 people recovered from the disease. The district has so far reported 2,086 cases. Of these, 1,667 were discharged from the hospital. There are now 2,959 people under observation.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod saw 56 cases on Monday. Of these, 52 are local transmission cases. The district also reported 135 recoveries. There are 5,288 people under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod bureaus)