Malappuram records biggest single-day spike in cases

Malappuram district witnessed its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when 167 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The spurt took the number of infected persons currently under treatment in the district to 1,077.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in the district. A 65-year-old woman from Perumanna near Kottakkal, and a 75-year-old man from Kottukkara near Kondotty died on Tuesday night. Both were under treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri, and had respiratory and cardiac ailments.

As many as 139 of the new cases were found to have got the infection through local transmission. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said the source of infection in 21 cases could not be traced.

Twenty patients had returned from abroad and eight from other States. There were 77 recoveries in the district on Wednesday.

In Palakkad

Forty-one persons tested positive in Palakkad district on Wednesday. District Collector D. Balamurali said 16 people were infected through local contact. Seven of the new patients came from abroad and 14 from other States.

The source of infection for three cases could not be traced. There were 13 recoveries in the district.

In Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod continued to rise as 128 more people tested positive on Wednesday.

As many as 119 of the new patients were found to have contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection could not be traced in 11 cases. Five persons had come from abroad, and four arrived from other States.

Meanwhile, 113 people turned negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 61 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. Of the new patients, 38 were infected through local contact, while three arrived from abroad and 17 came from other states. Two are Defence Security Corps personnel and one a health worker. Meanwhile, 49 people who were under treatment have recovered.

In Thrissur

As many as 86 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Wednesday. With this, the number of active cases in the district has increased to 578.

Seventy of the new patients were infected through local contact. The source of infection is not known in the case of one person.

Eight persons were infected from the Sakthan Nagar cluster while 11 persons were infected from the Kerala Solvent Extractions cluster.

In Wayanad

Fourteen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

All of them contracted the infection through local transmission, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka.

Forty persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)