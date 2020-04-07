Malappuram records another case

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday. A 45-year-old woman from Kannamangalam near Vengara was found to have contracted the disease and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

She had visited Nizamuddin and Mumbai along with her family. However, she had not attended the Nizamuddin religious conference.

She went to Delhi along with her husband on February 14. They reached Delhi on February 17 and stayed at Banglawali Masjid at Nizamuddin for three days.

They started from Nizamuddin on February 20 by train and reached Mumbai on February 21. They stayed in Mumbai for over a month at a Tablighi masjid and different homes. They returned to Karipur on Air India flight AI 581 at 9.45 a.m. on March 23.

They reached home in a taxi and entered into self-quarantine. They reached Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi, on April 5 and gave throat swabs for testing. The woman was tested positive on Tuesday and was shifted to the Medical College at Manjeri.

Her husband, children and grandchildren were also shifted to isolation at the medical college.

Case against woman, son

The police slapped a case against a mother her son for jumping the quarantine at Kulukkallur near Cherpulassery in Palakkad on Tuesday.

They had gone to Nizamuddin on March 9, and returned home on March 15 after attending a conference there on March 11 and 12.

Concealed details

Although health workers had visited their homes on March 21 and 25, they did not reveal anything about their trip to Nizamuddin.

It was the Federal Bank officials at Kulukkallur who noticed that they had withdrawn money at Nizamuddin, and alerted the district authorities. They were later shifted to an isolation ward at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, where they will be under observation.