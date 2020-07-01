Malappuram records 32 cases

Officials of the police, forest, and excise departments patrolling inside a forest on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Tuesday to prevent people from crossing over to the State unauthorisedly.

Malappuram/Palakkad

01 July 2020 00:12 IST

23 CISF personnel among 26 cases in Kannur; patrolling intensified in Wayanad

The strict containment of Ponnani taluk following fears of a potential community spread of COVID-19 has prompted the police to close roads connecting it to Palakkad district. Two private hospitals at Edappal where two doctors and three nurses have contracted the disease were shut down. People were forced to stay at home as the police imposed triple lockdown in Ponnani taluk on Tuesday.

As many as 32 fresh cases were reported in Malappuram and 17 in Palakkad on Tuesday. According to District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, four of the 32 cases in Malappuram were of local transmission. Nine persons had returned from other States, while 19 had arrived from abroad. All of them were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Malappuram has 244 infected persons currently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. As many as 517 persons have been infected so far. Over 31,000 persons are currently in quarantine at homes, COVID care centres and hospitals.

The positive cases in Palakkad include a seven-year-old boy from Piriyari who had returned from Delhi.

While six persons were returnees from Kuwait, five came from Tamil Nadu, two from Delhi, and one each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Two contracted the virus from local contacts.

As many as 278 persons are currently being treated in the district.

In Kannur

Twenty-six people were tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

They include 23 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and three persons who returned from abroad.

The CISF personnel who contracted the disease include seven from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, who were in quarantine.

The other patients are a 39-year-old of Eramam Kuttur who arrived from Muscat; a 43-year-old of Ezhome Munampeedika who arrived from Kuwait; and a 44-year-old of Chirakkal who came from Kuwait.

The number of people affected by COVID-19 in the district so far stands at 471. Of them, 280 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment. The district currently has 22,664 people under observation.

Meanwhile, the CISF Director-General has informed the State government that a senior CISF officer will be sent to Kannur to look into the welfare and protection of CISF personnel affected by the disease.

In Kasaragod

Eight more people from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

According to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas, three persons came from abroad, three from other States and one contracted the disease through a COVID-19 patient. One person from Kasaragod is undergoing treatment in Ernakulam district. The patients include a 45-year-old Kumbala resident who returned from Oman; a 35-year-old Panathady resident who came from Dubai; a 36-year-old Kumbala resident who arrived from Qatar; a 27-year-old Madikkai resident who arrived from Delhi; two persons aged 22 and 40 who arrived in the same car from Bengaluru; and a 46-year-old Chengala resident who contracted the disease through local transmission.

Four persons undergoing treatment in hospitals were discharged. A total of 6,929 people are under observation in the district.

In Kozhikode

There was a let-up in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Tuesday when only four new patients were diagnosed with the infection even as two others recovered from it. The number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 88.

A release from District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that the patients are a 53-year-old man from Feroke, a 47-year-old man from Eramala, a 54-year-old woman from Ramanattukara and a 30-year-old woman from Kallayi. The first three had returned from Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The fourth patient got it through contact. Those who recovered are from Purameri and Moodadi, and they had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The number of people under observation is 19,377 of whom 11,919 are expatriates.

In Thrissur

Four new cases were reported and 12 people recovered from the disease in Thrissur on Tuesday. So far, 403 positive cases have been reported in the district. As many as 19,211 people are under observation.

The police have registered a case against a Non-Resident Indian who threatened to violate quarantine guidelines if he was not given institutional quarantine facility at the dropping point itself.

Vishnu Puthenveetil of Adattu pachayat arrived at Nedumbassery on Tuesday morning from Abu Dhabi. He reached VKN Stadium, Thrissur, where directions for quarantine facility were given, and allegedly threatened to roam around if he was not given institutional quarantine facility. He also allegedly abused the officials on duty.

During an inquiry at the local body level, it was found that the man had adequate quarantine facility at home.

In Wayanad

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared five wards (4, 5, 9, 10 and 12) in Thirunelly grama panchayat as containment zones as a preventive measure. The step was taken as there is a suspected COVID-19 case in the panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Police, Forest, and Excise departments have intensified joint patrolling in the area to prevent unauthorised entry of workers from Karnataka through forest paths. The patrolling was intensified after a tribal woman who reached her hamlet at Thirunelly from Karnataka through a forest path was suspected to have contracted the disease, said District Police Chief R. Ilango.

Instances of wild animal attacks had also increased considerably in the forest areas along the Kerala-Karnataka border, he said. Hence, the public should enter the State through permitted checkposts with proper documents. Stringent steps would be taken against those violating norms, he added.

(With inputs from Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Wayanad bureaus)