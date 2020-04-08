Malappuram preparing for extended restrictions

Malappuram is poised to witness further restrictions even after the national lockdown ends on April 14, with the district having reported 14 confirmed cases. Malappuram district has become one of the hotspots in the country.

According to the district administration, the district will have a tough time in restricting the movement of vehicles and people from bordering districts such as Palakkad and Wayanad, both of which are not on the hotspot list.

The authorities are planning to enforce two weeks’ quarantine for people coming to stay in Malappuram from other parts of the country, including neighbouring districts. More quarantine centres will be kept ready in Malappuram. However, there may be exemptions for brief visits.

“It will definitely be a tough time to enforce the restrictions, especially as we have non-hotspot districts like Wayanad and Palakkad,” said District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem.

Public transport

Public transport will be restricted to the minimum. Educational institutions too will remain closed. Working of business establishments will be too under control.

All social gatherings, including religious meetings and prayer congregations, will continue to be banned. Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, who is in charge of Malappuram district, has convened a videoconference at the block level with religious and community leaders on Saturday. District officials said that further decisions would be taken after listening to their views and convincing them of the government’s strategies.