Malappuram police chief shifted out

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has made significant changes in the middle and upper echelons of the police.

Notably, the administration removed District Police Chief, Malappuram, S. Sasidharan, severely criticised by Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar for allegedly alienating the LDF government from the people, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers. 

The government posted IG C.H. Naharaju as Transport Commissioner instead of A. Akbar. It posted Mr. Akbar as IG, Crimes, Ernakulam. 

The government removed S Syamsundar as the Commissioner of Police, Kochi, and posted Putta Vinaladitya in his stead. 

Thomson Jose IPS (KL:2009), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range, will also hold the full additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ernakulam Range. 

Published - September 10, 2024 11:24 pm IST

