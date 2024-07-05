GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malappuram Plus One seat shortage: officials submit report

Minister for General Education had recently stated that there was a shortage of 7,478 seats in Malappuram

Published - July 05, 2024 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Officials tasked with studying sanctioning of additional Plus One higher secondary batches in Malappuram district have submitted their report to the government.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had recently stated that there was a shortage of 7,478 seats in Malappuram. While there was an excess of 4,000-odd Science seats, there was a shortage of nearly 7,000 Commerce and Humanities batches in the district, he had said, agreeing to the demand for additional Plus One batches in the wake of strident protests from student organisations.

The higher secondary joint director (academic) and the Malappuram regional deputy director committee looked into the shortage of Commerce and Humanities seats at the taluk level and in which schools could additional batches be sanctioned in the district.

Demand for seats

While taluks such as Nilambur and Eranad in Malappuram have more government schools, the demand for seats is more in Tirurangadi and Tirur.

As the requirement is not expected to vary much from the number that the Minister had announced earlier, more than 100 batches may need to be sanctioned. Last year, additional batches of 60 students each had been sanctioned.

