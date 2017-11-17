Malappuram Passport Office closes down

The Passport Office here formally closed down on Friday, bringing disappointment to over 48 lakh people living in the country’s highest passport density district.

More than 4,500 pending files were cleared by a group of staff led by Passport Officer G. Sivakumar by working overtime. Malappuram Passport Office, which used to handle 1,250 applications daily on an average, was closed down by the Central government as part of reducing expenses and utilising manpower more effectively.

Malappuram Passport Office has set many firsts in the country, the latest being a mobile application for police verification.

“It’s been a great thing. Now we get police verification report in less than a week with the help of the mobile application,” said Mr. Sivakumar. All 34 police stations in Malappuram district have been using the mobile app for police verification since November 1.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty’s public interest litigation (PIL) against the closure of the Passport Office is pending before the High Court. The court is expected to hear the case in a week.

No basis for concerns

Mr. Sivakumar, during a chat with The Hindu, said much of the concerns raised by the people had no basis. “Passport applicants don’t have to come to the Passport Office at all. The opening up of Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)s has reduced the work of Passport Offices tremendously,” he said.

The people of Malappuram could now get the services from any of the five PSKs under Kozhikode Passport Office, including Malappuram PSK. Mr. Sivakumar said he had found none from Malappuram with any terror links during his two years of service as Passport Officer here.

“Unlike other places like Chennai and Bangalore, the people here are seeking passports for their livelihood,” he said. He will be shifting to Coimbatore as the Regional Passport Officer there by this month end. Expressing happiness at his Malappuram life, Mr. Sivakumar, an IPS officer from Himachal cadre, said that he would not forget the fish-mango curry and the Kuzhimanthi delicacies of Malappuram.

He recollected the extra effort he and his team took to help a senior pilgrim couple to catch their last Haj flight on a holiday. He said the attitude of the staff and the people’s impression about the Passport Office changed greatly in the last two years.