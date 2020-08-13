Malappuram, Palakkad record 202 cases each

MALAPPURAM

13 August 2020 23:51 IST

186 of the confirmed cases in Malappuram district through local transmission

As many as 202 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday, taking the total number of patients currently under treatment to 1,867.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said the source of infection in 26 of them, including four health workers, could not be traced.

While 186 of the cases contracted infection through local contact, six came from other States and 12 from abroad. The district saw 61 recoveries on Thursday.

While 4,217 persons were infected in the district in the last five months, 2,327 recovered from the disease. The disease claimed 20 lives.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district too, 202 persons tested positive for the disease on Thursday. While 136 were infected through contact, the source of infection in 23 cases could not be identified.

Among the local transmission cases, 82 are in Pattambi and neighbouring areas. While 22 cases came from other States, 21 returned from abroad. There were 67 recoveries in the district on Thursday.

The number of infected cases currently under treatment in the district has risen to 860.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 79 persons tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

While 72 persons contracted the virus through contact, four came from abroad and three from other States.

Meanwhile, 29 persons have recovered from the disease. At present, 1,106 patients are undergoing treatment, while 5,145 are under observation.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 27 persons tested positive on Thursday. Of them, 21 contracted infection through contact, while one arrived from abroad and four from other States. One infected case is a health worker.

As many as 9,064 persons are under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

Seventy-five cases were reported in Thrissur district on Thursday. They include 73 who were infected through contact. Raising concerns for the Health Department, 15 health workers at Amala Institute of Medical Sciences tested positive on Thursday. The out-patient wing of the hospital has been closed for a week. However, the cancer department will function by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.

There are 471 active cases in the district, while four recovered on Thursday. So far, 2,195 positive cases have been reported in the district. In all, 9,706 people are under observation.

In Wayanad

Twenty-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV- 2 in Wayanad on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 977. All of them were infected through local transmission. District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared Ward 9 of Muppainad grama panchayat as a containment zone.