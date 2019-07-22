Malappuram native in touch with kin

K.K. Ajmal from Wandoor in Malappuram district, who is among the Malayalees on board a merchant ship captured by the Royal Navy, the United Kingdom’s naval force, is now in touch with his family.

Mr. Ajmal’s family members claim that he is safe now and they could contact him now through WhatsApp.

He was working in an Iranian shipping firm based in Dubai for the past four months, they had told journalists on Sunday. The ship named ‘Grace 1’ was captured on July 4 near Spain on the charge of violating European Union’s trade agreements when it was transporting crude oil.

When the family contacted Mr. Ajmal after they came to know of the incident through media reports, they were told that the crew, including the captain and vice-captain, had been captured and their laptops, mobile phones, and passports seized. It has been reported that natives of Guruvayur and Kasaragod too were on board the ship.