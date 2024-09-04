Malappuram Municipality to serve payasam to visitors

Malappuram municipality on September 4 (Wednesday) launched a project to attain the status of a complete people-friendly civic body. As part of the initiative, every person visiting the municipality will be offered a free cup of payasam.

If a child is accompanying the visitor, they will be given free chocolates. Complainants will not only be given payasam, but also will undergo a monthly and annual lucky draw.

“Every month, we will select a lucky winner, and there will be three bumper lucky winners annually. Our goal is to make the municipality 100% people-friendly. The introduction of payasam and chocolates for kids is the first step towards that goal,” said Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi.

Payasam will be served between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days. There will be a special counter to serve the payasam.

Besides, free photocopying facility will be made available. Officials will meet complainants on the ground floor if they are unable to climb the stairs to reach offices on the first floor.

“We are further extending this facility by reaching out to the homes of complainants who cannot move out. We will visit them at their houses to hear their complaints,” said Mr. Kaderi.

Inaugurating the project titled ‘Sampoorna Janapaksham Malappuram municipality’ on Wednesday, former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin said that it would be the responsibility of any civilised society to take care of the marginalised sections.

Mr. Azharuddin praised the municipality officials for launching a unique programme to reach out to the people. Mr. Kaderi said that it was the first time that a civic body in the country was undertaking such a wide range of initiatives exclusively focused on public welfare.

Mr. Azharuddin gave payasam to the senior-most member of the municipality’s elderly care home Pakal Veedu and chocolates to the youngest member of the Buds School.

P. Ubaidullah, MLA, presided over the function. Muslim Youth League president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, Municipal vice chairperson Fousiya Kunhippu Konnola, standing committee chairpersons P.K. Sakeer Hussain, P.K. Abdul Hakeem, Pari Abdul Majeed, Mariyumma Shareef Konothodi and C.P. Ayishabi, and councillor C. Suresh spoke.

Mr. Azharuddin felicitated Malayil Gaddafi, the chairman of Malayil Foods group, acknowledging his charity work. Mr. Gaddafi had given free food for the inmates of the Pakal Veedu and Buds School without any break in the last three years.

