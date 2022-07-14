Malappuram Municipality opens gym exclusively for women

Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurating the Municipality’s exclusive gymnasium for women on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

July 14, 2022 21:28 IST

Students preparing for district and State level sports competitions, and women above 60 years of age can use the facility for free

Malappuram Municipality witnessed the launch of two key initiatives on Thursday when it opened an exclusive gymnasium for women and a multipurpose guest house-cum-shelter home.

The air-conditioned gymnasium, named Queen Physique, was built as part of last year’s project, and will be managed by women.

All women above 60 years of age living in Malappuram municipal limits can use the gymnasium for free. Besides, students preparing to take part in district and State level sports competitions can also use the fitness centre without a fee.

The gymnasium has three dozen-odd modern pieces of equipment, including power treadmills, elliptical trainers, and recumbent bikes.

Inaugurating the gymnasium, Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said that the municipality was the first civic body in the district to launch a fitness centre exclusively for women. He said ₹35 lakh was spent for the gymnasium from the plan funds.

He also inaugurated a two-floored municipal guest house that has a mini conference hall with a capacity to house 50 persons in addition to housing dozens of people during emergencies.

“It is a guest house-cum-shelter home. It can be converted into a shelter home in times of emergencies such as floods and landslides,” said Mr. Kaderi.

Municipal vice chairperson Fousiya Kunhippu Konnola presided over the function. Standing committee chairpersons P.K. Sakeer Hussain, Mariyumma Shareef Konothodi, P.K. Abdul Hakeem, Siddeek Noorengal, and C.P. Ayishabi, leader of the opposition O. Sahadevan, and municipal secretary Sheeba Sebastian were among those who spoke.