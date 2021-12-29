Malappuram Municipality launches unique higher education programme

‘Mission 1,000’ aims at finding admission for 1,000 students in premier institutions in the country

The Malappuram Municipality on Tuesday launched a unique higher education programme titled ‘Mission 1,000’. It aims at finding admission for 1,000 students from the municipal area in national universities and institutes.

Inaugurating the programme, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said a leadership with imagination in governance would give new insights to the young generation. This year, as many as 45 students from the municipality secured admission in universities in Delhi. They were felicitated at the inaugural function.

Mission 1,000 envisages giving proper orientation to students from the higher secondary level. They are motivated to set higher goals like continuing studies at premier institutions. Besides, the municipality helps them process applications at the time of admissions.

According to the municipal authorities, they take aspiring students to top colleges and universities in the country to show them the campuses. Coaching is also provided to them for entrance examinations.

Initially, a task force was formed by bringing in students from Malappuram pursuing studies on campuses in Delhi. Interestingly, the presence of their friends on Delhi campuses inspired many higher secondary students here.

Presiding over the function, Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said the mission aimed at securing admission for students in premier institutes like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Design, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, and other Central universities. He added that Malappuram was the first civic body to have taken up such a unique project in the country.

District Collector V.R. Premkumar lauded the municipal authorities for taking up the challenge to raise the bar in higher education.

Municipal Vice Chairperson Fausiya Kunhapu, councillors P.K. Abdul Hakeem, P.K. Sakeer Hussain, Siddeek Noorengal, Mariyumma Shareef, C.P. Ayishabi, C.H. Noushad, and C. Suresh, and Municipal Secretary Nasar Valiyattil spoke.