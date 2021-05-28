Malappuram Municipality extends helping hand to farmers

Civic body to find market for farm produce; harvests 10,000 kg of tapioca

Malappuram Municipality, which had become the first municipal body in the country to win an ISO certification for quality management way back in 2014, has extended its helping hand to the farmers within its limits during the triple lockdown that Malappuram district is currently undergoing.

Malappuram is the only district in the State currently having triple lockdown restrictions because of the high number of COVID-19 cases.

The municipality has come forward not only to harvest the crops and other farm produce, but also to find a suitable market for them.

Inaugurating the new farmer reach-out scheme, Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said that the hardships brought about by the pandemic could be circumvented through collective efforts.

The municipality launched the scheme by harvesting 10,000 kg of tapioca at Hajiyarpalli near here. “We are helping the farmers by providing all means they require during this crisis,” said Mr. Kaderi.

The municipality offered its vehicle to transport the harvested tapioca to markets. Local farmer collectives, rapid response teams

(RRTs) managing the lockdown crisis at ward level, and people's representatives joined hands with the municipality in the new drive.

The farmers within the municipal limits were facing disappointment with no means to harvest their crops when the municipality extended its helping hand.

Mr. Mujeeb and team have been active during the COVID-19 crisis. The municipality launched two COVID-19 hospitals in Malappuram in recent days to address the crisis. Municipal officials said that they were fully prepared to face any eventuality.

Standing committee chairpersons P.K. Sakeer Hussain, P.K. Abdul Hakeem, Siddik Noorengal, Mariyumma Shareef, C.P. Ayishabi, nodal officer N. Minimol, councillors Shihab M., C.K. Saheer, Suhail Edavazhikkal, and A.P. Shihab, and Health Inspector Shamsuddin joined Mr. Kaderi in the harvesting.