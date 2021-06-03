Malappuram milk powder plant will address surplus milk issue: Chinchurani

J.Chinchurani

KOLLAM

03 June 2021 18:32 IST

Plans to maximise meat and egg production: Minister

The milk powder plant coming up in Malappuram will resolve the issue of surplus milk forever and Milma will soon launch its dairy whitener, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani has said.

With some major projects on the anvil, the State is also expected to become self-reliant in meat and egg production as well, she adds.

“While new programmes will be implemented in a phased manner, continuing various initiatives launched by the previous government will be another priority.” Since Kerala is currently dependent on other States to convert milk into powder, Ms. Chinchurani feels the ₹62-crore project will be a real game changer for the sector.

“Farmers, especially those from Malabar region, were finding it hard to tide over the unprecedented livelihood crisis caused by COVID-19. During the pandemic, our milk tankers had to wait in Tamil Nadu which generated some procurement-related problems. Apart from immediate remedial measures, the situation called for long-term solutions,” she says.

Ms. Chinchurani, who served as the chairperson of the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (Kepco) during the last five years, also has plans when it comes to boosting meat and egg production.

“We had implemented several projects to maximise egg production and districts such as Alappuzha and Kollam have already touched a record-high. But the main challenge faced by poultry farmers is the lack of provisions for storage and distribution. Kepco couldn’t procure all eggs due to logistical issues and then the farmers were asked to find local markets through Kudumbashree units. Currently, moves are afoot to address this.”

The Minister says with only one meat processing plant and limited storage capacity, it was difficult for Kepco to extend its outlets to more districts. “Now, Rebuild Kerala has sanctioned ₹6 crore for a new plant in Kollam and Kudumbashree is also expected to start some units. With more and more people taking up livestock farming, many projects, including those for Gulf-returnees, are being planned. We are hoping to bring in vast changes in the sector within a couple of years,” she adds.