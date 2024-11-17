ADVERTISEMENT

Malappuram maintains lead in State School Science Festival

Published - November 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Malappuram leads with 968 points, followed by Kannur and Kozhikode districts which scored 935 and 922 points respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Higher Secondary School, Perambra in Kozhikode demonstrating a sustainable green city model created using arecanut leaves at social science fair (high school category) competition at the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival held at St. Josephs Girls Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

At the end of the third day of the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival, Malappuram maintained its lead in the points table with 968 points. It was followed by Kannur and Kozhikode districts, which scored 935 and 922 points respectively. Officials said the points table would be updated as some competition results were still pending.

The four-day science festival will conclude on Monday. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal at St. Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School auditorium in Alappuzha at 4 p.m. The district that scores the most points in the festival will be awarded the Education Minister’s Trophy.

Dominic John and Leo Mathew, both students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nedumkandam in Idukki demonstrating the earthquake alarm developed by them at the vocational expo organised as part of the State School Science Festival in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Muhammed Sinan and Mohammed Shameen from Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kondotty in Malappuram with solar-powered plastic waste disposal machine developed by them at the vocational expo organised as part of the State School Science Festival in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

On Sunday, in addition to various competitions, M. Mohan, Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Human Space Flight Centre, which spearheads the Gaganyaan programme, interacted with young minds as part of the festival.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others will attend the valedictory function.

