Malappuram maintains lead in State School Science Festival

At the end of the third day of the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival, Malappuram maintained its lead in the points table with 968 points. It was followed by Kannur and Kozhikode districts, which scored 935 and 922 points respectively. Officials said the points table would be updated as some competition results were still pending.

The four-day science festival will conclude on Monday. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal at St. Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School auditorium in Alappuzha at 4 p.m. The district that scores the most points in the festival will be awarded the Education Minister’s Trophy.

On Sunday, in addition to various competitions, M. Mohan, Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Human Space Flight Centre, which spearheads the Gaganyaan programme, interacted with young minds as part of the festival.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others will attend the valedictory function.

