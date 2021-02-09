Kerala

Malappuram, Kochi to host KPL in March

The Kerala Premier League (KPL), the sole professional football league in the State, will begin in Malappuram and Kochi in March.

Organisers said the tournament would be held in two pools. While the Kochi pool matches will be held at Maharaja’s College grounds, the Malappuram pool matches will be held either at Manjeri, Malappuram or Tirur.

Twelve teams will fight it out in the league, including current champion Kerala Blasters and runners-up Gokulam Kerala FC.

