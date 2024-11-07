Malappuram hosts environmental film fest

The Rasmi Film Society held its fourth edition of environmental film festival at Rajaji Academy here on Thursday (November 7). Film director Unnikrishnan Avala inaugurated the festival. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function.

Secretary Anil Kuruppan briefed on the films being screened at the festival — Slaves of Water, Kandalammachi, Whispers of Silence, Forest, and K.K. Neelakantan: A Life for Birds.

Malappuram municipal councillor V. Suresh spoke. Rajaji Academy chairman Haneef Rajaji welcomed the gathering. Arora Union chairperson Fatima Tasfiya proposed vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.